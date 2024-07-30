Marketplace.
image 1 of Clair de Lune Cellular Blanket Cot Size - Grey
image 1 of Clair de Lune Cellular Blanket Cot Size - Greyimage 2 of Clair de Lune Cellular Blanket Cot Size - Greyimage 3 of Clair de Lune Cellular Blanket Cot Size - Grey

Clair de Lune Cellular Blanket Cot Size - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clair de Lune

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£9.99

£9.99/each

Clair de Lune Cellular Blanket Cot Size - Grey
An essential blanket made with 100% cotton and features a cell construction for insulation.Produced in OEKO-TEX certified factories, this range has the ultimate seal of approval for safety standards.Ideal size for use with cots, cot beds and toddler beds.Dimensions: 100 x 150 cm to fit snuggly over your cot, cot bed and toddler bed.Keep your baby, or toddler, cosy all year round with this cotton cellular blanket, perfect for snuggling up with or layering in up in the cot.The "cell" construction is not only beautiful but it traps air to keep your baby warm in the winter and cool during the warmer months.Fabric: 100% Cotton.Dimensions: 100 x 150 cm.Machine washable at 40 degrees.
Newborn EssentialBreathableMachine Washable

View all Nursery Furniture & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here