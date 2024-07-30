Marketplace.
Clair de Lune Jungle Dreams Cot Bed Set

A safari-inspired, fully reversible design.Comes complete with duvet cover and pillowcase.Suitable for use with most Cot Beds and Toddler beds.Creating a soothing and relaxing space for your toddler to sleep couldn't be easier with the NEW Jungle Dream Toddler Bedding Set. Set to be a firm favourite in neutral nurseries, it’s inspired by safari animals with the pattern featuring a playful array of animals, from lions to orang-utans.Crafted for Comfort & Style: This duvet & pillowcase set features all the Safari animal favourites on a bright white background with grey polka dot reverse. Crafted from a luxurious and breathable cotton-rich fabric, it offers durability, easy care, and the ultimate comfort.Easy-Care: The duvet cover set is thoughtfully designed to be fully machine washable, ensuring effortless maintenance for busy parents.Fit: Suitable for cot beds and toddler beds, compatible with a toddler duvet and pillow.Fabric: 60% Cotton/40% PolyesterDimensions:Duvet cover: 110 x 140 cmPillowcase: 40 x 60 cmFastening type: PoppersMachine washable at 40 degreesCrafted with love in our Sedex-certified British factory.Pack Contents: 1 x Duvet Cover & 1 x Pillowcase.
ReversibleFun Safari DesignMachine Washable

