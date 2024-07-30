Clair de Lune 2 Pack Cot Sheets - White

Dimensions to fit Cot mattress - 60 x 120 cm.

Made from 100% Cotton Jersey.

With slight stretch for easy fit.

The fitted sheets are made from soft cotton jersey. They have an elasticated edge so you can easily stretch and fit over any cot mattress.

The fabric is OEKO-TEX 100 certified, which means the sheets are free from any harmful substances, and kind next to your baby's delicate skin (as well as the environment!).

Machine washable at 40 degrees.