Clair de Lune Cot/Cot Bed Mattress Protector - White

Protect your little one's cot bed mattress with our water resistant mattress protector. Designed to sit under your fitted sheet this protector will help protect your mattress against little accidents and nappy leaks etc.

Easy to fit, just like a fitted sheet.

Fabric: 100% Polyester, Lining:100% Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Machine washable.

Dimensions 70 x 140 cm