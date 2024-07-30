Clair de Lune Wicker Moses Basket Mattress Protector - White

Waterproof and anti-allergy mattress protector.

Designed to fit most Moses basket mattresses.

The Waterproof Moses Basket Mattress Protector is a practical and essential accessory for any parent with a newborn. This protector fits perfectly on top of the mattress in your baby's Moses basket, protecting it from spills, leaks, and other accidents that can occur during the night.

This easy-care mattress protector is designed with a smart system of layers that create a barrier which helps to reduce allergies.

This product is Oeko® Standard 100 certified, which means it’s free from any harmful substances and kind to your baby's delicate skin, as well as the environment.

Designed with ease of use in mind, this Moses basket mattress protector is simple to fit and remove, making it easy to keep your baby's sleeping environment clean and fresh. It is also easy to clean, and can be wiped down or machine-washed as needed.

This waterproof mattress protector is a practical and convenient accessory that is perfect for parents who want to keep their baby's sleeping space clean and hygienic. It is a cost-effective solution that provides excellent protection for your baby's mattress, ensuring that your little one has a safe and comfortable sleeping environment.

Fabric: 100% Polyester, Lining: 100% Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Dimensions: 65 x 28 cm

Machine washable at 30 degrees