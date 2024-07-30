Clair de Lune 2 Pack Moses Basket Sheets - Grey

Dimensions to fit Moses basket mattress - 74 x 30 cm.

Made from 100% Cotton Jersey.

With slight stretch for easy fit.

Designed to fit all Clair de Lune Moses baskets and Noah Pods®.

The fitted sheets are made from super-soft cotton jersey. They have an elasticated edge so you can easily stretch and fit over any of our Moses Basket mattresses.

The fabric is OEKO-TEX 100 certified, which means they're free from any harmful substances, and kind on your baby's delicate skin as well as the environment.

The plain sheets coordinate perfectly with any bedding you choose for your baby's Moses Basket.

Fabric: 100% Cotton Jersey

Dimensions to fit Moses basket: 74 x 30 cm.

Machine washable at 40 degrees.