Marketplace.
image 1 of Clair de Lune 2 Pack Moses Basket Sheets - White
image 1 of Clair de Lune 2 Pack Moses Basket Sheets - Whiteimage 2 of Clair de Lune 2 Pack Moses Basket Sheets - White

Clair de Lune 2 Pack Moses Basket Sheets - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clair de Lune

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£7.99

£7.99/each

Clair de Lune 2 Pack Moses Basket Sheets - White
Dimensions to fit Moses basket mattress - 74 x 30 cm.Made from 100% Cotton Jersey.With slight stretch for easy fit.Designed to fit all Clair de Lune Moses baskets and Noah Pods®.The fitted sheets are made from super-soft cotton jersey. They have an elasticated edge so you can easily stretch and fit over any of our Moses Basket mattresses.The fabric is OEKO-TEX 100 certified, which means they're free from any harmful substances, and kind on your baby's delicate skin as well as the environment.The plain sheets coordinate perfectly with any bedding you choose for your baby's Moses Basket.Designed to fit all Clair de Lune Moses baskets and Noah Pods®.Fabric: 100% Cotton JerseyDimensions to fit Moses basket: 74 x 30 cm.Machine washable at 40 degrees.
Elasticated-to-fitSupersoftMachine Washable

View all Nursery Furniture & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here