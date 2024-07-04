Clair de Lune Marshmallow Pram Blanket - Pink

A super-soft fluffy baby blanket for the ultimate luxury for your baby.

Dimensions: 70 x 90 cm, perfect for use in the pram, car seat or Moses basket.

This beautiful blanket is made from super soft, plush Marshmallow fabric and will complete any nursery perfectly.

The fabric is OEKO-TEX 100 certified, which means the blanket is free from any harmful substances, and kind to your baby's skin, as well as the environment.

Complete your Marshmallow nursery with this super cute blanket, take it out with you in the pram during the chilly weather, or treat a special new arrival to a gift of a new blankie!

Fabric: 100% Polyester

Machine washable at 40 degrees