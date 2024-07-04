Clair de Lune Cellular Blanket Cot Size - White

An essential blanket made with 100% cotton and features a cell construction for insulation.

Produced in OEKO-TEX certified factories, this range has the ultimate seal of approval for safety standards.

Ideal size for use with cots, cot beds and toddler beds.

Dimensions: 100 x 150 cm to fit snuggly over your cot, cot bed and toddler bed.

Keep your baby, or toddler, cosy all year round with this cotton cellular blanket, perfect for snuggling up with or layering in up in the cot.

The "cell" construction is not only beautiful but it traps air to keep your baby warm in the winter and cool during the warmer months.

Fabric: 100% Cotton.

Machine washable at 40 degrees.