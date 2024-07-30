Clair de Lune Cellular Blanket Pram Size - Grey

An essential blanket made with 100% cotton and features a cell construction for insulation.

Produced in OEKO-TEX certified factories, this range has the ultimate seal of approval for safety standards.

Ideal size for use with prams, cribs, car seats and Moses baskets

Keep your baby, or toddler, cosy all year round with this cotton cellular blanket, perfect for swaddling, use in the Moses basket or in the pram/stroller.

The "cell" construction is not only beautiful but it traps air to keep your baby warm in the winter and cool during the warmer months.

Crafted using ultra-soft 100% cotton that's kind to your baby's skin.

Fabric: 100% Cotton.

Dimensions: 70 x 90 cm.

Machine washable at 40 degrees.