Clair de Lune 3D Mesh Reversible Cot Bed Mattress

Hypoallergenic foam filling.

Pocket springs for superior body support.

A durable, breathable mattress to regulate temperature.

An innovative, reversible all-seasons mattress.

Mattress fits standard Cot Beds.

*Mainland UK delivery only.

The ultimate two-in-one Cot Bed Mattress. This premium mattress offers exceptional support and comfort for your baby, ensuring they get the peaceful sleep they need to grow and thrive.

Support: Crafted from individual pocket springs, these clever springs work independently to provide support where your baby needs it most. They're cushioned by layers of foam for extra comfort as your baby sleeps and grows!

Reversible: This mattress is the perfect all-season option. Use the 3D Mesh side in the warmer months and the bamboo side as the temperature cools.

Breathable: The top panel of this mattress features innovative 3D mesh technology ensures better airflow to help regulate your baby's temperature.

Bamboo Cover: On cooler nights, flip the mattress over, the bamboo cover on the bottom panel is gentle next to babies skin, and retains heat to keep your little one snug and cosy.

Easy-Care: The cover can be zipped off and machine washed, no need to worry about those inevitable accidents.

Durable, comfortable and supportive, the 3D Mesh Reversible Cot Bed Mattress is designed to last from birth right up to five years. It's a great investment in your little one's sleep.

Product details:

Fabric: 100% Polyester Foam with Pocket Sprung Core.

3D Mesh Panel: 100% Polypropylene

Top Quilted Panel: 24% Bamboo Viscose/76% Polyester

Dimensions: 140 x 70 x 8 cm

Remove cover before washing, cover is machine washable at 40 degrees

*This mattress features a removable cover that can be machine-washed for ease of care. Pull back into shape whilst damp. Wipe spills as soon as possible.