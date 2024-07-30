Clair de Lune Quilted Palm Moses basket Mattress

Quilted, hypo-allergenic fibres for comfort. A durable, breathable mattress to regulate temperature. Oeko-Tex 100 certified soft-touch cover that is removable & washable. Sustainable choice, made from recycled polyester. Fits Clair de Lune Palm Moses baskets & Noah Pods. Upgrade your baby's mattress with the firm, supportive microfibre Moses basket/Noah Pod mattress. This mattress has a soft-touch quilted cover, is fully breathable, air permeable and reversible; for a protected and relaxing night's sleep from the moment your baby lies in their Moses basket. The luxury quilted microfibre cover is hypo-allergenic and is also air-permeable for comfort. You can easily remove the cover from the mattress for washing. It's water-resistant, excellently moisture-resistant, high-temperature resistant and durable - an ideal sleeping environment for your newborn baby. It works just as well as a waterproof protector! You can also wipe the cover clean for any small spills. Add our Fitted Moses Basket Sheets to go over your mattress for double protection for your Moses basket mattress. Click here to add to your order. The pad is made from high-density polyester for superb support and comfort as well as heat-dissipating properties to ensure your baby remains comfortable throughout the night and help regulate their temperature. A sustainable choice as at least 2/3 of the polyester fibre used to make the mattress is from a recycled source. The polyester fibres are also hypo-allergenic reducing the likelihood of allergic reactions. Top quilted microfibre panel: 100% Polyester Filling: High-Density Polyester Fibre - 100% Polyester Bottom panel: 100% Polypropylene Cover is removable and machine washable at 40 degrees. Dimensions: 74 x 28 x 3.5 cm Made with love in Great Britain. *This mattress features a removable cover that can be machine washed for ease of care. Pull back into shape whilst damp. Wipe spills as soon as possible. *Please note that quilt design may vary.