Clair de Lune Wicker Moses Basket Fibre Mattress

Hypoallergenic fibres filling.

A durable, breathable mattress to regulate temperature.

Water-resistant cover that is removable & washable.

Sustainable choice, made from recycled polyester.

Mattress fits Clair de Lune Wicker Moses Baskets.

Give your baby the gift of a sound and restful sleep with our Hypoallergenic Wicker Moses Basket Mattress. Crafted with your baby's comfort and safety in mind, this firm and fibre-filled mattress is designed to create a cosy and secure sleeping surface.

Support and Comfort: The mattress core is made from high-density polyester fibre, delivering exceptional support and comfort. Its heat-dissipating properties help to regulate your baby's temperature ensuring that they remain comfortable throughout the night.

Sustainable and Hypoallergenic: We're committed to a sustainable future, which is why at least 2/3 of the polyester fibre used to create this mattress is from a recycled source. The polyester fibres are also hypoallergenic, reducing the likelihood of allergic reactions and ensuring your baby's well-being.

Removable, Easy-Care Cover: The mattress boasts a removable, machine washable spun-bond polypropylene cover. It's also highly moisture-resistant and can withstand high temperatures. This durability ensures a hygienic sleeping environment.

Water-Resitant Cover: You can simply wipe the cover clean in case of small spills, offering double protection for your baby's comfort.

Product details:

Cover: 100% Polypropylene

Filling: High-Density Polyester Fibre - 100% Polyester

Dimensions: 65 x 28 x 2.5 cm

Remove cover before washing, cover is machine washable at 40 degrees

*This mattress features a removable cover that can be machine washed for ease of care. Pull back into shape whilst damp. Wipe spills as soon as possible.