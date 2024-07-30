Clair de Lune Jungle Dreams Sleeping Bag

Suitable from newborn to 6 months.

2.5 tog and keeps your baby warm while feeding or comforting at night.

A neutral design featuring an on-trend jungle safari print.

Give your newborn the gift of a comfortable night's sleep with the Jungle Dream Sleeping Bag.

Suitable from Newborn to 6 Months: Tailored for newborns up to 6 months, this sleeping bag is crafted to cater to your baby's comfort and safety during those crucial early months.

2.5 Tog Rating for Optimal Warmth: With a 2.5 tog rating, this sleeping bag ensures your baby stays comfortably warm, providing a snug environment without the risk of overheating.

Neutral Jungle Safari Design: The on-trend jungle safari print featuring adorable safari animals, from lions to orang-utans, adds a playful touch to the nursery. Its neutral base colour seamlessly complements any nursery style.

Year-Round Comfort: Crafted from a cotton-rich fabric blend, this lightweight sleeping bag is soft and breathable, making it suitable for year-round use.

Convenient and Practical Design: Equipped with double poppers on the shoulders and a long side zip that opens out flat, this sleeping bag offers ease in getting your baby in and out. The design facilitates late-night nappy changes without entirely removing the sleeping bag, minimizing disruptions to your baby's sleep.

Fabric: 60% Cotton/40% Polyester

Filling: 100% Polyester

Tog: Approx. 2.5

Dimensions: 75 x 44 x 1.5 cm

Machine washable.

Conforms to BS EN 16781:2018

2.5 Tog, which is ideal for nurseries with an ambient room temperature between 16 and 20 degrees.

Suitable for babies 0-6 months - Not suitable for babies less than 4kg/8.8lb. Maximum baby length 68cm / 27.