Clair de Lune Jungle Dreams Sleeping Bag

Clair de Lune Jungle Dreams Sleeping Bag
Suitable from newborn to 6 months.2.5 tog and keeps your baby warm while feeding or comforting at night.A neutral design featuring an on-trend jungle safari print.Give your newborn the gift of a comfortable night's sleep with the Jungle Dream Sleeping Bag.Suitable from Newborn to 6 Months: Tailored for newborns up to 6 months, this sleeping bag is crafted to cater to your baby's comfort and safety during those crucial early months.2.5 Tog Rating for Optimal Warmth: With a 2.5 tog rating, this sleeping bag ensures your baby stays comfortably warm, providing a snug environment without the risk of overheating.Neutral Jungle Safari Design: The on-trend jungle safari print featuring adorable safari animals, from lions to orang-utans, adds a playful touch to the nursery. Its neutral base colour seamlessly complements any nursery style.Year-Round Comfort: Crafted from a cotton-rich fabric blend, this lightweight sleeping bag is soft and breathable, making it suitable for year-round use.Convenient and Practical Design: Equipped with double poppers on the shoulders and a long side zip that opens out flat, this sleeping bag offers ease in getting your baby in and out. The design facilitates late-night nappy changes without entirely removing the sleeping bag, minimizing disruptions to your baby's sleep.Fabric: 60% Cotton/40% PolyesterFilling: 100% PolyesterTog: Approx. 2.5Dimensions: 75 x 44 x 1.5 cmMachine washable.Conforms to BS EN 16781:20182.5 Tog, which is ideal for nurseries with an ambient room temperature between 16 and 20 degrees.Suitable for babies 0-6 months - Not suitable for babies less than 4kg/8.8lb. Maximum baby length 68cm / 27.
2.5 TogFun Safari DesignMachine Washable

