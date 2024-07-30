Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Grey

Suitable from 4 months to 6 years.

Can be used as a high chair, a baby floor seat and a stool.

Easy wipe and clean.

Introducing the Clair de Lune 6in1 Eat & Play High Chair – the versatile solution designed to adapt and support your child from infancy to early childhood.

With six adaptable functions, this high chair is an investment in your child's comfort and your peace of mind. From 4 months to 6 years, it seamlessly transitions through various stages of your child's growth, ensuring maximum utility throughout their developmental milestones.

Baby Floor Seat (4 months - 3 years): Offering a safe and comfortable floor seat for your little one's early months.

Feeding High Chair (6 months - 3 years): Elevate mealtime experiences with a secure and adjustable high chair for feeding.

Baby High Chair or Toddler Chair (18 months - 6 years): Adapts effortlessly to accommodate your growing toddler as they progress through different stages.

Kids Stool or Junior Stool (3+ years): As your child becomes more independent, transform the high chair into a functional stool for various activities.

Cleaning up after mealtime messes is a breeze with its easy wipe and clean feature, ensuring convenience for busy parents. Crafted from a blend of high-quality materials including faux leather and beech wood, this chair boasts durability and easy maintenance.

The contemporary grey and wood design effortlessly complements any kitchen or dining room, adding a touch of style to your home while providing a comfortable and functional seating option for your child.

Discover the perfect balance between functionality, durability, and style with the Clair de Lune 6in1 Eat & Play High Chair. Invest in a chair that evolves with your child and becomes an integral part of your family's daily routines.

Material: Faux leather, beech wood, wood, polypropylene, polyurethane