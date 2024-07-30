Marketplace.
image 1 of Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Grey
image 1 of Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Greyimage 2 of Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Greyimage 3 of Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Greyimage 4 of Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Greyimage 5 of Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Grey

Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clair de Lune

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£89.99

£89.99/each

Clair de Lune 6-in-1 High Chair - Grey
Suitable from 4 months to 6 years.Can be used as a high chair, a baby floor seat and a stool.Easy wipe and clean.Introducing the Clair de Lune 6in1 Eat & Play High Chair – the versatile solution designed to adapt and support your child from infancy to early childhood.With six adaptable functions, this high chair is an investment in your child's comfort and your peace of mind. From 4 months to 6 years, it seamlessly transitions through various stages of your child's growth, ensuring maximum utility throughout their developmental milestones.Baby Floor Seat (4 months - 3 years): Offering a safe and comfortable floor seat for your little one's early months.Feeding High Chair (6 months - 3 years): Elevate mealtime experiences with a secure and adjustable high chair for feeding.Baby High Chair or Toddler Chair (18 months - 6 years): Adapts effortlessly to accommodate your growing toddler as they progress through different stages.Kids Stool or Junior Stool (3+ years): As your child becomes more independent, transform the high chair into a functional stool for various activities.Cleaning up after mealtime messes is a breeze with its easy wipe and clean feature, ensuring convenience for busy parents. Crafted from a blend of high-quality materials including faux leather and beech wood, this chair boasts durability and easy maintenance.The contemporary grey and wood design effortlessly complements any kitchen or dining room, adding a touch of style to your home while providing a comfortable and functional seating option for your child.Discover the perfect balance between functionality, durability, and style with the Clair de Lune 6in1 Eat & Play High Chair. Invest in a chair that evolves with your child and becomes an integral part of your family's daily routines.Material: Faux leather, beech wood, wood, polypropylene, polyurethane
6-in-1Wipe-CleanStylish Scandi Design

View all Baby Weaning & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here