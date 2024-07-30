Clair de Lune Snug Footmuff - Black

Showerproof outer to keep dry on rainy days. Luxury teddy fleece lining for the ultimate comfort. Universal 5-point fitting that’s compatible with most pushchairs. Suitable from 0-36 months. Prepare to embrace the cold season with confidence, thanks to the remarkable features of our Snug Footmuff. Designed to keep your little one cosy, dry, and stylish, this footmuff is a must-have for parents who demand the very best for their babies. Showerproof Outer: Our Snug Footmuff boasts a showerproof outer layer, ensuring your child stays dry and comfortable on those drizzly, rainy days. Luxury Teddy-Fleece Lining: The ultra-soft and plush interior, crafted from sumptuous teddy fleece, provides the ultimate comfort, enveloping your little one in warmth and softness. Universal 5-Point Fitting: The Snug Footmuff features a universal 5-point fitting system that's compatible with most pushchairs and strollers. It’s easy to install and includes poppers on the front panel that can be fitted over the roll bar (though it doesn’t have to be.) Dual-Way Zips for Versatility: Our innovative dual-way zips offer the flexibility to adapt to changing weather conditions. Leave the top layer on for chilly days, or remove it to transform the footmuff into a cosy liner when it warms up. Anti-Slip Fabric Backing: Our footmuff features an anti-slip fabric backing, ensuring it stays in place during your outings. This means no more fumbling or readjusting when getting your baby in and out of the pushchair. Product details: Outer: 100% Polyester Lining: 100% Polyester (Teddy Fleece) Filling: 100% Polyester Dimensions: 90 x 40 x 10 cm Machine wash at 30 degrees