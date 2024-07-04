Brush Baby Dental Wipes™ | Baby Gum & Tooth Wipes - 6 Pack

Pack of 6 boxes. SUITABLE FOR ALL: Our Dental Wipes for babies cleanse your newborn's gums and tongue which will help to avoid dummy breath, morning breath and is also ideal for the weaning stage! Great for Mums experiencing morning sickness - use a baby Dental Wipe to freshen up, any time. EASY TO USE EVERY DAY: brush-baby Dental Wipes are soft, strong and uniquely textured gum and tooth wipes, designed to cleanse delicate mouths. Each one is sterile and easily wraps around your finger to gently wipe away food residue or milk deposits from your baby's gums and tongue. Keep some baby gum wipes in your change bag too for a freshen up on the go! GENTLE BUT EFFECTIVE: Fluoride and paraben-free, brush-baby Dental Wipes are formulated with Xylitol, a natural ingredient that reduces sugar acids that can cause tooth decay, dummy breath and morning breath, and is a more hygienic alternative to using cotton wool, muslin cloths or a finger toothbrush. Safe to use from birth. ESTABLISH A DENTAL CARE ROUTINE: When baby milk teeth start to come through, it’s important to use a baby toothbrush from the first tooth. In the meantime, cleaning your newborn or young baby’s mouth with brush-baby Dental Wipes twice a day helps to remove bacteria, keep their mouth healthy and gets them used to the daily oral care routine. HAPPY AND HEALTHY SMILES: brush-baby was inspired by a little girl who chewed her kids toothbrush! We know what it takes to give your babies, toddlers, young children and older kids the best start with their oral health. 28 wipes (sachets) in a box. Individually wrapped for hygiene. ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: biodegradable and compostable INGREDIENTS: Water, Glycerin, Xylitol, Cetylpyridinium chloride, Sodium levulinate, Octanediol, Ethylhexyl Glycerin, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Artemisia Princeps Extract. Suitable from birth.

28 Wipes Individually Wrapped For Hygiene Cleanse Delicate Mouths & Avoid Dummy Breath Biodegradable & Compostable

Ingredients

Water, Glycerin, Xylitol, Cetylpyridinium chloride, Sodium levulinate, Octanediol, Ethylhexyl Glycerin, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Artemisia Princeps Extract