Brush Baby FlossBrush™ Baby Bristles Toothbrush (0-3 Years) Double Pack - Pink & Teal

PERFECT FIRST BABY TOOTHBRUSH: Our baby toothbrush is the perfect starter brush for your little one. The easy to grip infant toothbrush handle encourages your little one to learn to brush their milk teeth on their own as the short neck and round body is designed for safe brushing! The small baby toothbrush head makes it easier to clean around their mouth. BABY TEETHER AND BABY TOOTHBRUSH IN ONE: Soft Grip n’ Chew textured baby toothbrush handle doubles as a baby teether to helps relieve gum irritation and painful teething symptoms. DEEP CLEAN BRISTLES TOOTHBRUSH: Soft DeepClean bristles can clean where other brushes can't reach. The short bristles clean the tooth's surface and the longer bristles help clean between milk teeth. Suitable for 0-3 years This 2 pack includes 2 colours 1 x Pink and 1 x Teal.