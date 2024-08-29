Rowlinson Garden Bar / Shed

The Rowlinson Garden Bar is entertainment and storage rolled into one. Host the perfect summer party with a fully stocked bar in your garden, with plenty of room to store drinks and serve your guests. Then when the weather for al fresco entertainment comes to an end, simply close up the serving hatches to transform the Garden Bar into a large shed with enough space to keep your gardening essentials safe and secure over the winter months. Dimensions: H240xW190xD184cm