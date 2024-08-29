Marketplace.
Rowlinson Garden Bar / Shed

£779.99

The Rowlinson Garden Bar is entertainment and storage rolled into one. Host the perfect summer party with a fully stocked bar in your garden, with plenty of room to store drinks and serve your guests. Then when the weather for al fresco entertainment comes to an end, simply close up the serving hatches to transform the Garden Bar into a large shed with enough space to keep your gardening essentials safe and secure over the winter months. Dimensions: H240xW190xD184cm
Large bar area ideal for outdoor entertainmentTwo opening serving hatchesSingle door can be positioned on either endRoof overhang for shelter and shadeCan also be used for garden storageClad with a prime grade 12mm European kiln-dried T&G shiplapConstruction grade moisture resistant OSB roof12mm tongue and groove floor12mm T&G clad door double Ã¢â‚¬ËœZÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ braced for extra rigidityHasp & staple (Lockablerequires padlock not supplied)Robust zinc coated steel hingesDipped honey-brown finishPremium grade mineral roofing felt.

