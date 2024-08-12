Hamilton Beach Rise Kitchen Bundle, Polished Kettle, Toaster & Microwave

Kit out your kitchen with the Hamilton Beach Rise Brushed Bundle including the Rise Polished Kettle, the Rise 4 Slice Toaster and Hamilton Beach 700w Silver Microwave! Make your morning cuppa in no time with this Hamilton Beach Rise Polished 1.7l Kettle, which provides a rapid boil with its 3kW element. The sleek, premium polished stainless steel design is not only durable but will keep your kitchen looking fresh and modern. The 360° rotational base and ergonomic handle is perfect for both right and left handed use. There is a push button lid release for your convenience as well as a window to see how much water you're boiling. Elevate your mornings with the Hamilton Beach Rise 4-Slice toaster. Its sleek stainless steel design adds style and durability to your kitchen. Customise your toast with variable browning for perfect crispiness. The removable crumb tray makes cleaning easy, while the 1600W power ensures quick and efficient toasting. Enjoy total control with cancel, reheat, and defrost settings. Say goodbye to waiting and embrace hassle-free mornings with the Hamilton Beach Rise toaster. Experience easy cooking with the Hamilton Beach 700W microwave oven. With 6 power levels and a glass turntable for even heating, it's perfect for heating leftovers and defrosting. The manual control panel makes operation simple, and its compact size makes it ideal for small kitchens in apartments, offices, and student accommodations.