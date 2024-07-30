Hamilton Beach Ella Kitchen Bundle With Kettle, Toaster, Retro Microwave & Filter Coffee Machine

The Hamilton Beach Ella Black Kitchen Bundle with Coffee includes: 1.7L Kettle, 2 Slice Toaster, Filter Coffee Machine and 20L Black Retro Microwave. The Hamilton Beach Ella 1.7L Kettle is a stylish addition to your kitchen with a large capacity perfect for family households. Featuring boil dry protection, automatic switch-off, and a detachable filter for easy cleaning, this kettle prioritises safety and maintenance. The Hamilton Beach Ella 2-Slice Toaster has 7 variable browning levels the removable crumb tray and integrated cord storage ensure easy cleaning and a tidy workspace. Enjoy even and crisp toasting with 800W power, and the wide slots are ideal for thick-sliced bread and bagels. Benefit from the convenient defrost, cancel, and reheat settings. The Hamilton Beach Ella 1.5L Filter Coffee Machine. boasting a large 1.5L capacity, allows you to make up to 12 cups of coffee in a single brew. The removable Nylon coffee filter is both durable and washable, eliminating the need for paper filters. Benefit from the 60-second anti-drip function, keeping your kitchen mess-free. The water level indicator window allows you to view water levels and monitor filling without lifting the lid.. Enjoy easy cooking with this stylish retro inspired Hamilton Beach 700W microwave oven. Equipped with 8 pre-set programmes, this microwave oven offers precise control over your cooking process. The glass turntable ensures even heating, guaranteeing that your food is cooked to perfection. Operating this microwave oven is a breeze, thanks to its easy-to-use manual control panel. You can effortlessly adjust the timer and power settings to suit your cooking needs. Say goodbye to complicated buttons and confusing menus this microwave oven simplifies your cooking process. The compact size makes it ideal for kitchens with limited space like, apartments, offices and student accommodation.