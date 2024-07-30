image 1 of Hamilton Beach Ella Kitchen Bundle
Hamilton Beach Ella Kitchen Bundle

Hamilton Beach Ella Kitchen Bundle
Discover the Hamilton Beach Kitchen Bundle, a stylish addition to your kitchen with a large capacity perfect for family households. Featuring boil dry protection, automatic switch-off, and a detachable filter for easy cleaning, this kettle prioritizes safety and maintenance. Its ergonomic design includes a comfortable lift-and-grip handle and a water level window for added convenience. The sleek matte cream plastic housing adds a touch of modern style to any kitchen.The Bundle also features a Ella 2-Slice Toaster, the perfect addition to your kitchen for precise and stylish toasting. With 7 variable browning levels, choose your perfect toast effortlessly. The removable crumb tray and integrated cord storage ensure easy cleaning and a tidy workspace. Enjoy even and crisp toasting with 800W power, and the wide slots are ideal for thick-sliced bread and bagels. The modern design, featuring sleek matte cream plastic housing, adds a stylish touch to any kitchen. Benefit from the convenient defrost, cancel and reheat settings.7 Browning Levels - Choose from 7 variable browning levels for your perfect toast!Removable Crumb Tray - For easy cleaning, plus integrated cord storage to keep your worktop tidyEven Toasting - 800W even and crisp toasting, wide slots are perfect for thick-sliced bread and bagelsModern Design - Sleek matte cream plastic housing adds a stylish look to any kitchen3 Settings - Defrost, cancel and reheat
Stylish & Modern DesignRemovable Crumb TrayDry Boil Protection

