Hamilton Beach Ella Kitchen Bundle

Discover the Hamilton Beach Kitchen Bundle, a stylish addition to your kitchen with a large capacity perfect for family households. Featuring boil dry protection, automatic switch-off, and a detachable filter for easy cleaning, this kettle prioritizes safety and maintenance. Its ergonomic design includes a comfortable lift-and-grip handle and a water level window for added convenience. The sleek matte cream plastic housing adds a touch of modern style to any kitchen.

The Bundle also features a Ella 2-Slice Toaster, the perfect addition to your kitchen for precise and stylish toasting. With 7 variable browning levels, choose your perfect toast effortlessly. The removable crumb tray and integrated cord storage ensure easy cleaning and a tidy workspace. Enjoy even and crisp toasting with 800W power, and the wide slots are ideal for thick-sliced bread and bagels. The modern design, featuring sleek matte plastic housing, adds a stylish touch to any kitchen. Benefit from the convenient defrost, cancel and reheat settings.

