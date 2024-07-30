Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beige

Introducing the Living and Home Wide Footrest, a stylish and versatile addition to your home. Upholstered in high-quality velvet with a traditional button-tufted top, this ottoman adds a touch of elegance to any room. The wide seat can double as a temporary end table, ideal for placing a tray. Supported by sturdy gourd-shaped wooden legs, it ensures stability and durability. Enhance your interior decor with this practical and attractive footrest.