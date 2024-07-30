Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beige
image 1 of Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beigeimage 2 of Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beigeimage 3 of Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beigeimage 4 of Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beigeimage 5 of Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beige

Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beige

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£77.99

£77.99/each

Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Beige
Introducing the Living and Home Wide Footrest, a stylish and versatile addition to your home. Upholstered in high-quality velvet with a traditional button-tufted top, this ottoman adds a touch of elegance to any room. The wide seat can double as a temporary end table, ideal for placing a tray. Supported by sturdy gourd-shaped wooden legs, it ensures stability and durability. Enhance your interior decor with this practical and attractive footrest.
Refined footstool for relaxing or extra seatingHigh-density sponge fillingScuffs and Scratches-free anti-skid rubber legs

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here