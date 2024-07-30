Living and Home Buttoned Velvet Rectangular Ottoman Footstool with Gourd-shaped Legs - Grey

Introducing the Living and Home Wide Footrest, a blend of elegance and functionality. Upholstered in high-quality velvet with a traditional button-tufted top, this ottoman adds a touch of glamour to your home decor. Its wide seat doubles as a temporary end table, perfect for placing a tray. The gourd-shaped wooden legs provide a sturdy and stylish base. Elevate your interior with this versatile and chic addition, making it a purchase you won't regret.