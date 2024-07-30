Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Square Velvet Buttoned Footstool Ottoman - Grey
image 1 of Living and Home Square Velvet Buttoned Footstool Ottoman - Greyimage 2 of Living and Home Square Velvet Buttoned Footstool Ottoman - Greyimage 3 of Living and Home Square Velvet Buttoned Footstool Ottoman - Greyimage 4 of Living and Home Square Velvet Buttoned Footstool Ottoman - Greyimage 5 of Living and Home Square Velvet Buttoned Footstool Ottoman - Grey

Living and Home Square Velvet Buttoned Footstool Ottoman - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£86.99

£86.99/each

Living and Home Square Velvet Buttoned Footstool Ottoman - Grey
Indulge in luxury with the Living and Home square footstool, adorned with deep buttoning and luxurious velvet upholstery. Ideal for relaxing with a book or enjoying a cup of coffee, it offers a comfortable place to rest your legs and can double as a convenient spot for glasses or a scarf.
Timeless deep buckle design throughoutSmooth edges, soft velvet prevent bumps

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here