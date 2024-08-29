Santa Pedestal Mat & Toilet Seat Cover Set

Add some festive fun to your bathroom this Christmas with our toilet seat cover and pedestal mat set.

With a super soft microfibre polyester and cotton blend with a Christmas-inspired Santa design, this set is sure to get every family member in the festive mood this holiday season!

The seat cover is extremely comfortable, and the pedestal mat features a slight raised pile designed to provide underfoot comfort with every use.