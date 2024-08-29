Marketplace.
image 1 of Santa Pedestal Mat & Toilet Seat Cover Set
image 1 of Santa Pedestal Mat & Toilet Seat Cover Setimage 2 of Santa Pedestal Mat & Toilet Seat Cover Setimage 3 of Santa Pedestal Mat & Toilet Seat Cover Setimage 4 of Santa Pedestal Mat & Toilet Seat Cover Set

Santa Pedestal Mat & Toilet Seat Cover Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Marvel X Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.95

£19.95/each

Santa Pedestal Mat & Toilet Seat Cover Set
Add some festive fun to your bathroom this Christmas with our toilet seat cover and pedestal mat set.With a super soft microfibre polyester and cotton blend with a Christmas-inspired Santa design, this set is sure to get every family member in the festive mood this holiday season!The seat cover is extremely comfortable, and the pedestal mat features a slight raised pile designed to provide underfoot comfort with every use.

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here