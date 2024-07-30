Zebra Print Large Beach Towel

Leave the fear of losing your beach towel on a busy beach behind as this bold animal patterned towel will catch your eyes from afar.

In a striking hot pink colour with Zebra Print stripes, this beach towel is a fun choice to throw in your beach bag.

Crafted from 100% Cotton, this towel is delightfully soft, making it perfect for delicate skin, drying you off quickly and gently.

A velour finish is on one side, offering supreme softness, and terry cloth on the other side, for maximum absorbency.

The towel itself will also be quick to dry, so you don’t have to worry about carrying heavy damp towels in your bag.

Measuring a generous size of 80 x 180cm, this Zebra towel gives you more space to lie on at the beach. Better still, this towel can be extremely versatile, and can also perfect for the poolside, camping trips and festivals.