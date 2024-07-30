Happy Face Reversible Bath Mat

Happiness will always win the day with our cheerful Emoji Face Bath Mat.

Always delighted to see you, this smiling mat will make sure any slips or falls are prevented whilst adding a fun splash of colour and joy to your bathroom.

This mat is also 100% reversible, giving you the choice of two cheery textures: tufted deep pile or a looped pile, making the perfect option to brighten up your happy space.

You can also let this smiley face rug add a hint of happiness to any room in the house, from your kid’s bedroom to making a very welcoming mat in your hallway. It’ll be certain to put a smile on anyone’s face.