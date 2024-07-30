Get Naked Bath Mat - Deep Pile Tufted Slogan

Add a touch of softness to your bathroom routine with these tufted slogan bath mats.

This fun Get Naked Bath Mat not only brings a smile to the face with every single use, it's also non-slip so it says firmly in place with every use.

Crafted using a super soft blend of cotton and polyester for comfort and long-lasting durability, these bathroom rugs are hand tufted using contrasting colours to ensure that the bold slogan stands out, producing a playful statement in your bathroom décor.