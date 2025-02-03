Marketplace.
image 1 of Nice Bum Slogan Bath Mat

Nice Bum Slogan Bath Mat

No ratings yet

Write a review

£19.95

£19.95/each

Sold and sent by Marvel X Limited T/A Allure Bath Fashions and Misona

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Nice Bum Slogan Bath Mat
Add a playful touch to your bathroom with this Nice Bum Slogan Bath Mat.These non slip, tufted bath mats are sure to bring a smile to the face as you sink your feet into the deep, fluffy pile of the funny slogan.Hand tufted with precision, each slogan bath mat is made using a super soft blend of cotton and polyester, to ensure comfort and long-lasting durability.Bold, contrasting white and black colours make sure that the fun slogan stands out providing a real statement piece in your bathroom.
Sold by Marvel X Limited T/A Allure Bath Fashions and Misona (Marvel X Ltd)

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here