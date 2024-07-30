Banjara Traveller Throw

Inspired by the Nomadic Tribes who live in The Indian state of Rajasthan, revamp your chair or sofa with our Banjara Traveller Throw.

Made using the traditional technique of space dying to produce a striking yet beautiful multicoloured aesthetic that ensures each piece is unique.

Expertly crafted using a beautifully soft blend of cotton and acrylic, this colourful throw is generously sized at 130 x 170cm (51 x 67”) and is perfect for adding some texture to your living room or bedroom.

Given the final flourish with cotton tassels making this blanket not only practical, but stylish too.