furn. Evergreen Brushed Cotton Double Duvet Cover Set

The Evergreen duvet cover set features a magical scene of pine trees, waiting to be picked up or stacked on top of cars making way to their new home. Set on a crisp white base, inspired by freshly fallen snow; this ultra cosy set is almost like sleeping on a cloud! Crafted with 100% Brushed Cotton, this bedding is complete with a soft tranquil green reverse, perfect for creating a warm ambiance.