furn. Christmas Spirit Festive Super King Duvet Cover Set

Inspired by traditional, heritage shops, the Christmas Spirit duvet cover set is adorned with Christmas dÃƒÂ©cor and snow. The design features visual delights such as a magical street scene, snow-covered telephone boxes and a car overloaded with presents and much more to see! For more festive fun, the reverse features lines from your favourite carols. The perfect addition for the seasonal period!