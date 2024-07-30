furn. Pumpkin Tufted 100% Cotton Super King Duvet Cover Set

When the nights are drawing in and the weather is turning, why not add this warming duvet cover set, which is a pared back autumnal take on Halloween. Adorned with soft tufts of cotton in the shape of pumpkins and surrounded by a spiced orange 100% cotton fabric. This design adds a pop of colour to your bedroom, providing an elegant alternative to traditional Halloween dÃƒÂ©cor.