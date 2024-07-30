Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Small Round Coffee Table with 2 Tier - White
image 1 of Living and Home Small Round Coffee Table with 2 Tier - Whiteimage 2 of Living and Home Small Round Coffee Table with 2 Tier - Whiteimage 3 of Living and Home Small Round Coffee Table with 2 Tier - Whiteimage 4 of Living and Home Small Round Coffee Table with 2 Tier - Whiteimage 5 of Living and Home Small Round Coffee Table with 2 Tier - White

Living and Home Small Round Coffee Table with 2 Tier - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Living and Home Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£17.99

£17.99/each

Living and Home Small Round Coffee Table with 2 Tier - White
Experience minimalist perfection with the Living and Home coffee table. Its simple silhouette radiates relaxation and charm. Natural wood grain adds warmth and rusticity. With a sturdy metal frame and high-grade density boards, it promises durability. The 2-tier design offers extra space for magazines and plants, combining functionality with timeless style.
High-quality metal tube for strong load-bearingCompact 40cm top with open lower storage shelfFamily-friendly round shape for safety & elegance

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here