Eve Flare - portable Smart LED Lamp

With Eve Flare, set the perfect ambience with a quick tap or Siri voice command. Enjoy 6 hours of untethered illumination, wireless charging, plus IP65 water resistance. Explore ready-made shades or fine tune your own. Eve Flare supports Bluetooth and Thread. This technology makes your smart home network more responsive, robust, and increases its reach. Thread is also a pillar of Matter – the smart home standard of the future. Eve Flare will receive a free firmware update to Matter at a later date.