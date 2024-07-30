Marketplace.
Eve Flare - portable Smart LED Lamp

Eve Flare - portable Smart LED Lamp
With Eve Flare, set the perfect ambience with a quick tap or Siri voice command. Enjoy 6hours of untethered illumination, wireless charging, plus IP65 water resistance. Exploreready-made shades or fine tune your own.Eve Flare supports Bluetooth and Thread. This technology makes your smart home networkmore responsive, robust, and increases its reach. Thread is also a pillar of Matter – thesmart home standard of the future. Eve Flare will receive a free firmware update to Matterat a later date.
Invigorate any space with beautiful light moodsControl your ambience via your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Siri.Set the perfect outdoor atmosphere thanks to IP65 water resistance.Enjoy 6 hours of illumination and charge wirelessly. Transport easily using the carry-and-hang handle.Joins your Thread network automatically / supports Bluetooth and ThreadGet up and running in a flash with quick & easy installation and setup, and no need for a bridge or gateway.Apple HomeKit-enabled for outstanding ease of use and advanced security100% Privacy: No Eve cloud, no registration, no tracking.

