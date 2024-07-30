Marketplace.
image 1 of Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor
image 1 of Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitorimage 2 of Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitorimage 3 of Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitorimage 4 of Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitorimage 5 of Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor

Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost
Product data sheet

£89.95

£89.95/each

Eve Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor
Eve Room is your key to healthy living. The award-winning indoor air sensor withApple HomeKit technology measures volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration,temperature, and humidity levels in your home. View the readings on the integrated displayor on your iPhone, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.
Measures volatile organic compound (VOC) concentration, temperature, and humidity levelsDetect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday itemsTrack how activities such as cooking and cleaning cause indoor air quality to dropView the readings on the high-contrast e-ink display or your iPhonePut Eve Room wherever you like thanksJoins your Thread network automaticallyGet up and running in a flash with quick & easy installation and setup

View all Smart Home

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here