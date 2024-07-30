Fitbit Versa 4, Waterfall Blue / Platinum

Get better results from your workout routine with all-new Versa 4. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes including strength training, HIIT, running and kayaking. Plus, never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist. With built-in GPS and a battery life of 6+ days, Versa 4 is also compatible with Android and iOS. All of this from a thin, lightweight fitness smartwatch that's designed for comfort during workouts, sleep and more. Do more and charge less with 6+ day battery life. Compatible with most popular phones and tablets running on the latest versions of Android and iOS. Read texts (Quick replies Android Only). See real-time pace & distance without your phone using built-in GPS during outdoor runs, rides, hikes and more. Track more exercises than ever - from strength training and HIIT to running and stand-up paddleboarding - right from Versa 4 and see your stats on your wrist to track your efforts in real time. Stay comfortable all day, during workouts, sleep and more with a thin, lightweight design that sits more naturally on the wrist.