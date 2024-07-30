Marketplace.
Fitbit Sense 2, Blue Mist / Soft Gold

Fitbit Sense 2, Blue Mist / Soft Gold
Meet Sense 2 the smartwatch designed to help you stress less, sleep better & live healthier. Get help identifying stress, and the tools to better manage it. Learn more about your sleep and how to improve your rest with detailed night-time tracking and a unique Sleep Profile. Track key heart-health indicators so you can make more informed wellness decisions. Compatible with Android and iOS, Sense 2 is packed with advanced activity tracking and smartwatch features including built-in GPS, and comes with six months of Fitbit Premium Membership.Do more and charge less with 6+ day battery life. Compatible with most popular phones and tablets running on the latest versions of Android and iOS. Read texts (Quick replies Android Only).Recognize stressful events and manage them in the moment with our new continuous EDA sensor.See your real-time pace & distance using built-in GPS during outdoor activity. Track more exercises than ever and see all your stats in real time and track steps and distance, plus water-resistant to 50 meters - so you can wear it in the pool and beyond.Get notifications for calls, texts, calendar events and apps like Gmail and WhatsApp—plus send quick replies and voice replies right from your wrist. Available when phone is nearby
Water resistantSwimproofScratch resistantCompatible with apps from the FitbitOSAnswer callsRead textsRead emailsReceive social network notificationsDisplays weatherMusic playerHeart rate monitorPedometerDistanceAccelerometerGPSCaloriesSleep

