Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain / Silver

Meet Charge 6 - Give your fitness routine a boost, the only tracker with helpful Google features built in. Charge 6 has all the tools you need to smash your goals like YouTube Music, Google Maps & Google Wallet - all with 7 days battery life. From staying motivated and tracking your daily progress to tuning in and taking care, running your day and your routine has never been easier. Compatible with Android & iOS, Charge 6 is packed with advanced activity tracking features including built-in GPS & includes 6 months of Fitbit Premium Membership. Ready for a more engaging workout? See your heart rate in real-time when you connect Charge 6 to your favourite compatible exercise machines – like treadmills, ellipticals, rowers, exercise bikes and more. DJ your workouts right from your wrist with YouTube Music controls. Start, stop and skip over 100 million songs from the world's largest music catalogue. Your compatible phone must be in Bluetooth range of your Fitbit device to use this feature. With over 40 unique exercise modes, you can set personal goals and get key workout stats for everything from daily runs and bike rides to HIIT workouts, strength training and more. See your pace and distance during outdoor workouts—no phone necessary—using built-in GPS, then see a map of your workout route in the Fitbit app