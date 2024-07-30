Marketplace.
image 1 of Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain / Silver
image 1 of Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain / Silverimage 2 of Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain / Silverimage 3 of Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain / Silver

Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain / Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£139.99

£139.99/each

Fitbit Charge 6, Porcelain / Silver
Meet Charge 6 - Give your fitness routine a boost, the only tracker with helpful Google features built in. Charge 6 has all the tools you need to smash your goals like YouTube Music, Google Maps & Google Wallet - all with 7 days battery life. From staying motivated and tracking your daily progress to tuning in and taking care, running your day and your routine has never been easier. Compatible with Android & iOS, Charge 6 is packed with advanced activity tracking features including built-in GPS & includes 6 months of Fitbit Premium Membership.Ready for a more engaging workout? See your heart rate in real-time when you connect Charge 6 to your favourite compatible exercise machines – like treadmills, ellipticals, rowers, exercise bikes and more.DJ your workouts right from your wrist with YouTube Music controls. Start, stop and skip over 100 million songs from the world's largest music catalogue. Your compatible phone must be in Bluetooth range of your Fitbit device to use this feature.With over 40 unique exercise modes, you can set personal goals and get key workout stats for everything from daily runs and bike rides to HIIT workouts, strength training and more.See your pace and distance during outdoor workouts—no phone necessary—using built-in GPS, then see a map of your workout route in the Fitbit app
Water resistantSwimproofDust resistantScratch resistantCompatible with apps from the Google play storeRead texts and reply to textsRead emailsReceive social network notificationsDisplays weatherMusic playerHeart rate monitorPedometerDistanceAccelerometerGPSCaloriesSleep

View all Fitness Technology

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here