Marketplace.
image 1 of Fitbit Inspire 3, Black / Midnight Zen
image 1 of Fitbit Inspire 3, Black / Midnight Zenimage 2 of Fitbit Inspire 3, Black / Midnight Zen

Fitbit Inspire 3, Black / Midnight Zen

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Clever Stuff International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£84.99

£84.99/each

Fitbit Inspire 3, Black / Midnight Zen
Do what you love and feel your best with Inspire 3, the health and fitness tracker that helps you stay on top of your stress, fitness, and sleep. All you have to do is wear it. Track Health Metrics like skin temperature & blood oxygen, plus get daily scores that show how ready you are to work out or how well you're managing stress.Compatible with Android and iOS & up to 10 days battery life for more go & more flow.24/7 heart rate plus choose from 20 exercise modes to get real-time stats like pace and calorie burn during a workout. SmartTrack automatically records common exercises for you.By watching for changes in your resting heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and more, you can get to know your body and do what's best for it.Track steps and distance, plus water-resistant to 50 metres so you can wear it in the pool and beyond.
Water resistantSwimproofRead textsReceive social network notificationsHeart rate monitorPedometerDistanceAccelerometerCaloriesSleep

View all Fitness Technology

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here