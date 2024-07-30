Fitbit Inspire 3, Black / Midnight Zen

Do what you love and feel your best with Inspire 3, the health and fitness tracker that helps you stay on top of your stress, fitness, and sleep. All you have to do is wear it. Track Health Metrics like skin temperature & blood oxygen, plus get daily scores that show how ready you are to work out or how well you're managing stress.

Compatible with Android and iOS & up to 10 days battery life for more go & more flow.

24/7 heart rate plus choose from 20 exercise modes to get real-time stats like pace and calorie burn during a workout. SmartTrack automatically records common exercises for you.

By watching for changes in your resting heart rate, blood oxygen, skin temperature and more, you can get to know your body and do what's best for it.

Track steps and distance, plus water-resistant to 50 metres so you can wear it in the pool and beyond.