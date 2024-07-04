Igenix IG9651 Freestanding Electric Umbrella Outdoor Heater

Elevate your outdoor dining and hosting area with the IP44-rated IG9651 Freestanding Umbrella outdoor Heater which helps you to make the garden an extension of your home. Standing at 2.25 metres and with an impressive 2100W of power, the adjustable telescopic height and remote-control of the IG9651 allows you to adapt the heater to suit your garden layout. In stylish stainless steel finish, the IG9651 will suit any garden decor and allow you to extend evenings with friends out on the patio as the 360° heat distribution means everyone stays warm and comfortable. Easily protect against light weather with the waterproof cover, and safety is no concern as the IG9651 has automatic tip-over protection. Choose between 3 heat settings or use the timer to ensure your garden event goes off without a hitch, even on cool summer evenings.