Igenix IG9650 Portable Electric OutdoorTower Heater

The perfect addition to your outdoor dining and hosting area, and boasting 360° heat distribution, the new Igenix IG9650 Portable outdoor Tower Heater brings versatility and style to your garden. Choose between placing the IG9650 on the patio or decking to heat a seating area or on the table to keep guests warm on cool summer evenings, made easy with a 3.8 metre power cord for total flexibility. Lightweight and portable with a heat-resistant handle and stable base, as well as safety mesh and automatic tip-over protection, the IG9650 outdoor heater is user friendly and safe to use even with family around. The stylish matte black will suit any outdoor decor and allow you to extend evenings with friends out on the patio, keeping warm without any discomfort from the low-glare halogen tube within the heater.