furn. Amarosa Abstract Reversible Super King Duvet Cover Set

Inspired by modern, abstract floral art, this hand painted design celebrates all the beauty in watercolour brushstrokes. Blending natural clay and earth tones, to create a tranquil, peaceful take on floral botanicals. The hand-painted abstract flowing floral shapes in soft, earthy tones sweep effortlessly across this amazingly artistic duvet cover set, on a fresh white background and in a modern style. The reverse has swirling shaded outlines set on a fresh white background, if a more neutral look is required. An effortless addition to your home bedding collection.