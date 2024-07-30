furn. Buckthorn Woodland Single Duvet Cover Set

Explore our cosy and delicate take on the beauty of woodland creatures as you rest in the Buckthorn duvet cover set. Hand-drawn rabbits, foxes and bears pose among the delicate florals, which are set on an earth toned background. Flip the set over and the same design appears, but this time in inverted colours, giving you a fresh, evergreen look. An adorable and down to earth addition to your bedroom.