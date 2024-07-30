Living and Home Foldable Top Entry Cat Litter Box, Anti-Splash Design

Featuring vibrant colors and a vivid cat pattern on the door, this cat litter box combines function and fashion. It includes a transparent front door and a top exit hole for convenience, while a drawer-style bottom tray makes cleaning easier. The enclosed design ensures cat privacy and helps control odors and litter scatter. Made from environmentally-friendly reinforced PP, it is strong and durable for long-lasting use.