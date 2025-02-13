Marketplace.
image 1 of Living and Home Cat Scratching Ball Toy

Living and Home Cat Scratching Ball Toy

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.93

£12.93/each

Sold and sent by Living and Home

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Living and Home Cat Scratching Ball Toy
Meet your cats' natural scratching instincts with the Living and Home cat scratching ball, designed to deter furniture damage. Crafted from natural sisal, and mechanical winding makes the sisal tighter and not easy to loosen. The odorless natural wood is gentle on your cat's skin, while the stable triangle frame ensures safety during playtime.
Made of solid wood & natural sisalScratch resistant 360-degree rotatable ballEasy to install with the coming screwdriver
Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here