Living and Home Cat Scratching Ball Toy

Meet your cats' natural scratching instincts with the Living and Home cat scratching ball, designed to deter furniture damage. Crafted from natural sisal, and mechanical winding makes the sisal tighter and not easy to loosen. The odorless natural wood is gentle on your cat's skin, while the stable triangle frame ensures safety during playtime.

Made of solid wood & natural sisal Scratch resistant 360-degree rotatable ball Easy to install with the coming screwdriver

