Living and Home Round Donut Plush Dog Bed -Pink - 60cm x 20cm

This Living and Home cuddler bed features a donut-like shape with a raised rim that provides a sense of security, allowing your furry companion to curl up comfortably. The soft filling and plush surface ensure your pet can rest and sleep peacefully.

Machine washable for fresh, hygienic sleep Sturdy construction retains shape over time Anti slip bottom helps the bed stay in place

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)