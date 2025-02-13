Living and Home Cat Scratching Post with Toys and Tunnel

The scratching post of the Living and Home cat scratcher is wrapped with durable sisal, offering a suitable surface for your cat to sharpen its claws, thus helping to preserve your furniture, carpet, and wallpaper. With a built-in tunnel and hanging ball toys, the unit provides your cat with a space for both play and rest. It can keep your kitten entertained and relaxed for extended periods when you're unavailable.

Carpeted base & plush-covered tunnel Scratch-resistant & durable sisal hemp pillar 3-in-1: scratching post, tunnel, toy

Sold by Living and Home (Living and Home Limited)